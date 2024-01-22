Cincinnati Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,075,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,438. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

