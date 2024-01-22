Cincinnati Financial Corp Takes $5.82 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cincinnati Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $135.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,209. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $239.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

