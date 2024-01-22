Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,422,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,662 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $130,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.75. The company had a trading volume of 128,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.83. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

