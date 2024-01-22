Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get Chegg alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chegg

Chegg Trading Down 2.2 %

CHGG opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. Chegg has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. Analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,286,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Chegg by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chegg by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.