Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.42 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 736,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 261,728 shares of company stock worth $96,324. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

