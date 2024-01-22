ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Up 12.9%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.96. 5,605,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,238,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
