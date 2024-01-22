ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Up 12.9%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.96. 5,605,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,238,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $785.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.