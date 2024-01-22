Certuity LLC Sells 18,189 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Certuity LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,189 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,820,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,325,090. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.