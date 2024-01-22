Certuity LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Certuity LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 64.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,829 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.32. The stock had a trading volume of 909,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,819. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $270.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.50 and its 200 day moving average is $200.51. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,892 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

