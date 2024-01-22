Certuity LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Certuity LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,642 shares of company stock worth $270,063,928 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.05. 3,793,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,428. The firm has a market cap of $273.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.82 and a 52-week high of $285.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

