Certuity LLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chubb Stock Performance
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CB
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.