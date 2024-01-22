Certuity LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Certuity LLC reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,460 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,633,514.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.43. 3,314,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,489. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

