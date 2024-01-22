Certuity LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Certuity LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.25. The stock had a trading volume of 569,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,549. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $219.44 and a one year high of $278.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.22.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

