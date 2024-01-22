Certuity LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Certuity LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 137.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3,200.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 26.3% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $1,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Booking stock traded down $128.01 on Monday, reaching $3,488.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,937. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,289.69 and a 52-week high of $3,669.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,355.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,126.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Read Our Latest Report on BKNG

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.