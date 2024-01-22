Certuity LLC Acquires 1,749 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 690.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RITM shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE RITM traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.89. 1,455,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.