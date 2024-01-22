Certuity LLC Acquires 141 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Certuity LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Certuity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,923,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

