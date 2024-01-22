Cercano Management LLC Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Schlumberger Trading Up 2.8 %
SLB stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.05. 9,736,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,019,621. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
