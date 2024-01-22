Cercano Management LLC Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.8 %

SLB stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.05. 9,736,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,019,621. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.