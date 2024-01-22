Cercano Management LLC Invests $18.09 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 195,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,091,000. Cercano Management LLC owned 0.14% of Lamb Weston as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.64. The company had a trading volume of 561,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,921. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

