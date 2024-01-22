Cercano Management LLC Invests $10.93 Million in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,324,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,000. Cercano Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Hillman Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

HLMN traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.07. 380,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,139. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -129.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

