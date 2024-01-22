Cercano Management LLC Has $28 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cercano Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the period. East West Bancorp accounts for about 1.0% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cercano Management LLC owned 0.38% of East West Bancorp worth $27,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.94. 1,014,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,819. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.