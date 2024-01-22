Cercano Management LLC Has $28.33 Million Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Cercano Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 154.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,259 shares during the quarter. JFrog makes up approximately 1.0% of Cercano Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $28,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 11,438.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after buying an additional 597,098 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 23.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $135,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,589.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $135,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 344,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,589.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,989,407 shares in the company, valued at $230,860,113.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,665,956 in the last three months. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Stock Up 0.4 %

JFrog stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.06. 450,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,081. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 0.85.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

