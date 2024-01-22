Cercano Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cercano Management LLC decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450,802 shares during the quarter. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Up 1.7 %

OMF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,970. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

