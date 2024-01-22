Cercano Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cercano Management LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,626 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.54. 5,774,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

