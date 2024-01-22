Cercano Management LLC Buys 7,676 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $1,458,574.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,718,707.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $241,385.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 149,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,618,055.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $1,458,574.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,718,707.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,329 shares of company stock valued at $63,851,290. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM traded up $2.32 on Monday, hitting $245.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $253.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.35.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

