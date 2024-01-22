Cercano Management LLC Acquires 218,917 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cercano Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 828.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,917 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock remained flat at $100.58 during trading on Monday. 3,186,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

