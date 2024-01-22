Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ceragon Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Ceragon Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.53 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $213.41 million, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $87.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 13.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 31.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

