CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Increased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,160,000 after buying an additional 527,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,431,000 after buying an additional 449,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,311,000 after purchasing an additional 316,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,621,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,326,000 after purchasing an additional 255,916 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.