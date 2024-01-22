Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CELH. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.33 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Celsius to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.18.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74. Celsius has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,465 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,744 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

