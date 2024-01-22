Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $187.17

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $187.17 and last traded at $186.40, with a volume of 596375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.82.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

