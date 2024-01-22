CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 732,115 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732,115 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 20.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.66% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $219,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,211,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,529,000 after purchasing an additional 273,790 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,802,000 after purchasing an additional 193,729 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.77. 1,773,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

