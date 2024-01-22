CashBackPro One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.67 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $9.11 or 0.00022399 BTC on major exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $929.30 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 108.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 9.12144086 USD and is up 15.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,860,048.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

