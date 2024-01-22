CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $948.46 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $948.46 million and $3.99 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 118.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $9.30 or 0.00023082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00018369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,230.49 or 0.99864756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011678 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00216759 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 9.12144086 USD and is up 15.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,860,048.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

