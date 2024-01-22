Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of CARV stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
