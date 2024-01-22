Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CARV stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.