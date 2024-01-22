Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.85. The stock had a trading volume of 65,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,993. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $127.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

