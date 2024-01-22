Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,866,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,825,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

