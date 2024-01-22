Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ETN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.11. The company had a trading volume of 819,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,253. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $154.95 and a fifty-two week high of $246.95. The company has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.26 and its 200 day moving average is $221.00.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

