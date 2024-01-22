Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 508,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,029,871 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.91. 533,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,429. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.