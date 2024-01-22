Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.17. 1,041,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.34.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

