Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group makes up 1.6% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,809,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,806,000 after acquiring an additional 135,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,712,000 after acquiring an additional 165,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SAFT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.23. 17,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,011. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $88.65.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 170.62%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

