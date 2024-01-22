Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,108,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 81,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after purchasing an additional 110,285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,640,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968,594. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

