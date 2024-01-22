Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 86.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,992,000 after buying an additional 170,553 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $320.62. 626,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,766. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $322.55. The company has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.27.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

