Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,490 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.46% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGGO opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

