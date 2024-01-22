Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $597.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUM. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $578.80.

NYSE:HUM opened at $401.53 on Friday. Humana has a 52 week low of $390.50 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

