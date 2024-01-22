Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.