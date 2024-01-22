Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$189.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$170.60.

TSE CNR opened at C$169.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$170.12.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

