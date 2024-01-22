Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.95.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $151.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 420,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

