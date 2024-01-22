Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 821,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after buying an additional 203,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,941,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 75.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 56,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

