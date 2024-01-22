CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) shares dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 76,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 270,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

CAE Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.06 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,416,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,679,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CAE by 62.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,178,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

