Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Down 4.3%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.42 and last traded at $32.23. 43,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 141,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDRE. Raymond James lowered Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Cadre Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.68 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. Cadre’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,977.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,977,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,420,831.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $241,083.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,201,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,977,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,420,831.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock worth $1,659,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cadre by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadre by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cadre by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

