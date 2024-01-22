Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO John M. Wall Sells 36,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.73. 2,322,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,057. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.49 and a 12-month high of $299.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

