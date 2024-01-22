CACI International (CACI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter. CACI International has set its FY24 guidance at $19.38-20.48 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CACI International to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CACI International Price Performance

CACI stock opened at $335.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.25 and a 200-day moving average of $328.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $359.33.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 2,850.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,475,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,445,000. Amundi bought a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $2,331,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CACI International by 14.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

